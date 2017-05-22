Chatting with Denis Esakov

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

I am an artist from Moscow. I’m trying to see the world through architecture, through the sorting of reality. I appropriate the space through arranging it on individual buildings, scenes, architectural details. It is important to understand the surrounding reality as it possible. Who is producing it? Why? What is my role in this space?

My works is an attempt to get rid of social and political pressure. I have a desire to build inside me an apparatus that will produce my self confidence and decision-making process. I invite the viewer to try to deconstruct the space and reality around. I want to live in a society of self-reliant personalities who comprehends the world around us using many points of view. [Official Website]

How did you get interested in photography?

I don’t remember clearly. I moved to Moscow with couple of friends and photographed them with the urban sightseeings. One day I felt that I’m wondering to shoot geometric abstraction without anybody. And I started to collect these pictures.

Who are some of your favorite classic photographers, and how did they influence you?

Classic these guys or not it doesn’t matter I love to stick on their images: John Baldessari, George Rous, Marcin Sacha, Shinji Ichikawa, Pertti Kekarainen.

What first drew you to photography and how did you discover it?

As I wrote above, I was fascinated by the looking for patterns in urban landscapes and architecture. I showed these images to a friend. He was fond of photography before.

He said – Denis, it’s cool. After this confirmation I became interested in photography even more.

How do you educate to take better photos?

Just from my experience and looking through the photos of other photographers. I never studied photography in special school or something like that.