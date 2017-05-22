Chatting with Denis Esakov

Can you tell us a little about yourself?
I am an artist from Moscow. I’m trying to see the world through architecture, through the sorting of reality. I appropriate the space through arranging it on individual buildings, scenes, architectural details. It is important to understand the surrounding reality as it possible. Who is producing it? Why? What is my role in this space?
My works is an attempt to get rid of social and political pressure. I have a desire to build inside me an apparatus that will produce my self confidence and decision-making process. I invite the viewer to try to deconstruct the space and reality around. I want to live in a society of self-reliant personalities who comprehends the world around us using many points of view. [Official Website]
How did you get interested in photography?
I don’t remember clearly. I moved to Moscow with couple of friends and photographed them with the urban sightseeings. One day I felt that I’m wondering to shoot geometric abstraction without anybody. And I started to collect these pictures.
Who are some of your favorite classic photographers, and how did they influence you?
Classic these guys or not it doesn’t matter I love to stick on their images: John Baldessari, George Rous, Marcin Sacha, Shinji Ichikawa, Pertti Kekarainen.
What first drew you to photography and how did you discover it?
As I wrote above, I was fascinated by the looking for patterns in urban landscapes and architecture. I showed these images to a friend. He was fond of photography before.
He said – Denis, it’s cool. After this confirmation I became interested in photography even more.
How do you educate to take better photos?
Just from my experience and looking through the photos of other photographers. I never studied photography in special school or something like that.
How do you come up with ideas for your projects?
Flâneuring and reading. And somewhere in between comes the idea that changing dramatically after I get my attention more than a couple of hours to it.
Do you take photos more for yourself or for others?
More often I shoot for my projects or collect photographs of modernist architecture. But I also shoot architecture for books and architects.
How important is an awesome website for your business?
I have no such site)) My web-portfolio is simple. I’ve been wanting to change it. Until I didn’t felt the impact of the site to attract people interested in my photography. In my case media and friends recommendations works better for this purpose.
How has social media played a role in your photography?
I feel the support and interest in my works on social networks. It’s great. Sometimes I find new clients in comments. Sometimes someone offers an interesting collaboration. I communicate through social networks with colleagues in Russia and abroad.
What are some tips you would give to yourself if you started photography all over again?
Don’t take pictures of everything, Denis. Don’t hope that somebody will picks in your mess best shots ever filmed on Earth. Come up with a project and work on it.
What quick advice do you have for someone who wants to improve his or her photography skills?
To buy good shoes (thanks Magnum, I took your advice). To search for information online. And don’t be afraid to ask any questions.