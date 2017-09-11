Self Portrait Diary by Alicja Brodowicz

A moment comes every once in a while when I feel the urge to make a self-portrait. However, these portraits are not about documenting physical appearance and changes in my looks; they mark significant moments in my life.
Even though they may seem completely ordinary to the rest of the world, yet for me they are worth remembering. They evoke memories of very specific events, persons, smells, weather conditions, etc. Together, they make up a specific self-portrait diary where every photo is connected to a particular event in my life.
About Alicja Brodowicz
Alicja Brodowicz – born in Kraków, Poland. Graduate of the Faculty of English Literature at Universiteit Utrecht (the Netherlands). Translator by profession. Graduate of the Institute of Creative Photography at the Silesian University in Opava, Czech Republic. Finalist and laureate of multiple photography competitions (e.g. IRIS Award (Australia), Photography Annual Awards (Czech Republic), International Photography Awards (2013, honourable mention), B&W Child Photo Competition, International Photography Awards (2015, honourable mention), 7th Julia Margaret Cameron competition for women photographers (2015), MIFA 2015, (honourable mention). Publications in online and print magazines: SHOTS, GUP Magazine, Digital Camera Polska, Lens Culture. [Official Website]