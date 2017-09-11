Self Portrait Diary by Alicja Brodowicz

A moment comes every once in a while when I feel the urge to make a self-portrait. However, these portraits are not about documenting physical appearance and changes in my looks; they mark significant moments in my life.

Even though they may seem completely ordinary to the rest of the world, yet for me they are worth remembering. They evoke memories of very specific events, persons, smells, weather conditions, etc. Together, they make up a specific self-portrait diary where every photo is connected to a particular event in my life.