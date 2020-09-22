 
 

AmericaShotMatriarchs-Framed by Windows and Doors by David Shedlarz

It seems that the world is evolving at warp speeds.  Capturing this moment preserves our history through its people.  Photography is a powerful tool in the preservation of our cultural heritage. 
This compilation of dignified women, framed by doorways and windows, was collected from Cuba, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India serving to commemorate the 3-year period prior to the onset of the 2020 global pandemic.  As a street photographer, I attempt to capture the soul of a place by engaging its people. 

Seeking out “real” working neighborhoods off of the tourism track takes persistence.  Guides typically have their own ideas about how they want their country to be perceived.  Oftentimes, it takes several attempts before convincing them to take you to where real life is lived.  Shooting medium format requires an interaction, which is a different approach to street photography.  Seeking to create genuine street portraits that subtly tell a story, I am often drawn to the backstreets where people aren’t used to seeing outsiders.  It is fascinating to watch an entire neighborhood react to your presence.  Curiosity brings them forth.  The women come to their doorways or windows, offering gentle smiles and welcoming gestures or inaudible appraisals.  Gracious offers to enter and share a tea or a snack are overwhelmingly heartwarming.  The meticulous details, colors and architecture that these street portraits afford tell the stories of the subjects, but also of the places.  It is in these impromptu portraits that a culture is preserved-a slice of time immortalized.  Like paintings of the everyday, representing the nuances of life from the homes of the matriarchs around the world.



