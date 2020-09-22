It is hard to imagine a spot of greater human diversity than the Amazon Rainforest, it’s a tropical Babel. In these woods one finds old mythological sagas of the First Peoples: the Xipaya, the Kuruaya, the Kayapó, the Xikrin, the Parakanã, the Asuriní, the Arara, the Juruna.
No one knows who they really are. But some say that every summer solstice they come together in this one place, and conjure all the evil deeds that civilization have brought upon them. Recently, the third largest dam in the world was built on their sacred river. With severe water shortages, they may all go extinct. If they truly exist, if they are more than local rumours, if they really are one with nature, if their knowledge is found nowhere else, soon we may never see them again. Like unicorns? “I came to the conclusion that humanity is just a club that advertises a lot about itself and convinces everyone that they are all about equality. As long as they are a successful club, the rest of us may as well die.” Ailton Krenak, Brazilian Indigenous Leadership Biography Born under the spell of the Atlantic, in a land of sailors and poets, Miguel is a former scientist, and an awarded Portuguese creative. His stories were published in Europe, Africa, and America. As a photographer his work have been shown in solo and collective exhibitions. Recent projects include a film collaboration with the Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei. Currently Miguel develops a documentary about specific micro-cultures at the Amazon Rainforest.
