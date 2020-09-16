The idea for the series ‘Marine Species’ started with my fascination for the sea, water and everything that lives in it.

In this series I want to give the viewer a different look at a variety off sea life, that has been portrayed in a very aesthetic way, minimalistic, where the focus is on the subject, with a playful link incorporated in it.

By the use of very simply composition and lighting, with lots of dark umber tones, i wanted to give the images a painterly feeling. I started this personal project in 2019, & it is still a work in progress where occasionally, once in a while an image can be added.

About Wesley Dombrecht

Wesley Dombrecht (1979) is a Belgium-based commercial and artistic photographer,currently best known for his personal photography work & art-series in the fine-art / still-life genre, mostly working around food.Through a graphic approach and elaborately staged compositions, his personal work offers the viewer a different perspective on what we eat –utilising dramatic lighting, minimal sets and an unsaturated colour palette, what gives his images a very aesthetic appearance.

In the years he developed a signature style that you can describe as conceptual, painterly, images, often in square formats with sometimes floating objects. In the year 2017 he was awarded with a 1st place award in The London ‘Pink Lady Food Photographer Of The Year 2017’ category ‘‘Cream Of The Crop’’ with his picture `Smoked Mackerel & also in the ‘Tokyo International Foto Awards’ with a 1st place GOLD Award in the category ”Fine-Art” for his serie ‘Sprouting & rotting’,since then his personal work is been awarded in various International photo contest. [Official Website]