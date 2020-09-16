 
 

Long exposure: Aquis Petrae by Ricardo Canales

This work is the representation of the permanent movement of marine waters and its erosive impact on the rocks of the coastal edge. This natural process, constant and of high energetic impact, allows to sculpt the rock in a gradual and progressive way, generating beautiful and capricious rock formations.
4173 min

At the same time, it offers us a magical setting for contemplation and recreation, essential for promoting peace and tranquility in people. My charm for the sea and for everything related to the coastal edge has inspired this and other small photographic works in the last years. I firmly believe that seascapes are a wonderful setting for reflection and meditation, especially in difficult times. As a psychologist I value and promote outdoor activities and actions that allow for recreation and above all, for the reunion with oneself.

These photographs are taken in the coastal area of northern Chile, especially during the first and last hours of the day in the winter months.

My photographs begin to take shape when I reach the coast and observe the immediate surroundings, and then relate to the landscape that most attracts my attention. At that moment I maintain a state of absolute calm and enjoy the sounds, smells and shapes that develop in the sea. When I feel that I have understood the context and in my mind I have composed the image I proceed to prepare my equipment to take the picture. Essentially, I use a DSLR, Tripod, ND Filters and Cable Shutter. Finally, I do the post-processing of my images, usually a few days after I have taken the pictures, to favor the personal analysis I make of my work.

I hope that with Aquis Petrae (Water and Rocks in Latin) I can be a contribution to the images that photographers from all over the world give us enthusiastically.

About Ricardo Canales

Ricardo Canales is a Chilean Psychologist and self- taught Photographer. He has specialized in long exposure black & white and monochrome photography of seascape, structures and abstractions; he is particularly interested in fine art photography and minimalism. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

