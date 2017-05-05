Looking Down by Nick Tauro

This series of photographs was shot during the tumultuous days of October, 2016.

The political and social winds of change were frigidly blowing through the country, and I found myself becoming increasingly depressed.

Everything was feeling darker than usual. Autumn was creeping towards winter, and the daylight wasn’t lasting long. Clouds were gathering on the horizon. What did I choose to do? I stepped out my front door and went for a walk, mostly with my head down. This is some of what I found. My photography has always been a source of solace for me, and I am grateful that it helped me navigate a particularly challenging time.

About Nick Tauro

Nick Tauro Jr. is a photographer based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. Image making is his life; it’s his passion. He is a graduate of New Jersey City University and has also been an invited attendee at the prestigious Werner Herzog’s Rogue Film School. His work has been exhibited and published numerous times, both nationally and internationally. Nick is also a founding member of the Latent Image Collective, an international group of twelve photographers united by a shared aesthetic vision and a desire for collaboration. [Official Website]