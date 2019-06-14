There are photographers who take pictures to meet others and there are photographers who do it to meet themselves. I am part of these.

Whether at the other end of the world or at the corner of the street, I track down the atmospheres that appeal to me. My approach is therefore more contemplative than cerebral. The execution of my works, an exercise dictated by the light and my feeling of the moment. The black and white and the chiaroscuro which since childhood fascinate me, are today the tools that I use to create atmospheres at once poetic and graphic.

Thus, through my lens, urban landscapes, natural landscapes, still lifes, and street photos intertwine without compromise to give birth to a sensory black and white mythology, revolving around recurring themes such as passage, absence or loneliness.

About Lo Kee

Born in 1989, Lo Kee is a French photographer based in Paris. Self-taught, it is in 2015 that he decides to devote himself fully to the practice of photography. Although having a recent practice of photography, Lo Kee has been noticed for his personal writing, his work thus giving rise to various exhibitions in France and abroad. Some of his photographs have been the subject of various publications and distinctions.

Lo Kee joined the board of the National Society of Fine Arts in 2018 before becoming the next year, president of the photography section, making him the youngest member to take on this role. [Official Website]