Miami Beach has about 35 Lifeguard Towers that dot the beach from 87th Street to South Pointe Park.

The stations are the designs of architect William Lane, who began working on them more than 20 years ago in the early 1990s and quickly became a hallmark of Miami associated with its revival after the devastation. “Hurricane Andrew had pretty much wiped out much of the towers,” William said. “I was interested in creating some folly.  I saw some opportunity to replace the stands and . . . make them more playful.”

The new towers include impact windows and aluminum hardware. Lane designed five other towers soon after Andrew struck in 1992. Future lifeguard towers will be based on one of his designs. [Link]

The popular structures besides providing support to the Miami Beach Patrol Lifeguard staff, have become a cherished symbol of Miami and are part of the movement that came to represent the rebirth of the city.

Many more followed, some as a result of design competitions, and some commissioned by local entrepreneurs. [Official Website]

Candy-Lifeguard | Karineh Gurjian
