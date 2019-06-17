With his « 360 Visions » photo series, Patrick Jacquet brings a new vision of landscape photography.

It will bring you into new well-rounded parallel worlds. Each image is coming from a full 360° panoramic view… 65 stitched pictures. For some complex scenes, 5 levels bracketing was used, which means 325 shots in total… for a single image ! The uniqueness of this series comes also from a specific “little planet” projection combined with an outstanding framing. The resolution is so high that you automatically feel transported into these parallel worlds. Patrick shows here that complex photography techniques can contribute to an artistic vision. This unique series has been exhibited and awarded in some of the biggest photo festivals in Europe (Montier, Namure, Arles) and also in prestigious World Art 2018 in Dubai. [Official Website]