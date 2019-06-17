 
 

Habitat360 Visions by Patrick Jacquet

With his « 360 Visions » photo series, Patrick Jacquet brings a new vision of landscape photography. It will bring you into new well-rounded parallel worlds. Each image is coming from a full 360° panoramic view… 65 stitched pictures.
With his « 360 Visions » photo series, Patrick Jacquet brings a new vision of landscape photography.

It will bring you into new well-rounded parallel worlds. Each image is coming from a full 360° panoramic view… 65 stitched pictures. For some complex scenes, 5 levels bracketing was used, which means 325 shots in total… for a single image ! The uniqueness of this series comes also from a specific “little planet” projection combined with an outstanding framing. The resolution is so high that you automatically feel transported into these parallel worlds. Patrick shows here that complex photography techniques can contribute to an artistic vision. This unique series has been exhibited and awarded in some of the biggest photo festivals in Europe (Montier, Namure, Arles) and also in prestigious World Art 2018 in Dubai. [Official Website]

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

v
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet

360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet
360 Visions | Patrick Jacquet



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

