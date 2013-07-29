Light,composition and atmosphere of Jack Burger

I’m a photographer living in the south of the Netherlands. Interesting images have always had my attention since I can remember.

Analog photography was never really my thing. The digital camera was a real libaration for me with photoshop as my darkroom.

My actual boost in photography I got when I joined a group of great photographers who motivated me to expand myself. They boosted my search in detecting which genre of photography had my actual interest. In the years to come I narrowed my interest in photography more and more to portrait and fine art photography. I never did any study in photography other than reading articles and viewing images that inspired me in life or on the internet. I like to discover all the things to know myself. That´s how I learned to create my own style. Some photographers that I get inspired by: Marc Langrange, Stefan van Vleteren. In my work I constantly seek the perfect combination of light, composition and atmosphere. I like to work with female models. I love their natural beauty and vulnerability and leave it intact as much as possible.They play the leading part in my images. [Official Website]