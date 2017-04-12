Black & White | Europe | Landscape    357 Views  

Light and landscape by Trevor Cole

These black and white images are from a diversity of global locations. Ireland, Canada, Iceland, The Faroe Islands and Namibia. They endeavour to convey a sense of space, atmosphere and the way in which light exacerbates tonal contrasts. 

They are taken in places which are largely devoid of human influence or where the elements of nature are still in control. The boundary between the marine and terrestrial, mountain lakes and arid environments are all represented.

So too are a number of wrecks which have been left to blend with the impacts of erosion, weathering and time. These wrecks have, through time, become an integral component of the landscapes in which they are found and perhaps even add to the impact of the images taken. [Official Website]

Dyrhólaey---in-monochrome Dyrhólaey Eddie's-resting-place Hofn-light Landed-and-abandoned Moods-of-Gasaladur Moods-of-the-Vestrahorn Moraine-lake-reflections Offshore-stack,-Dun-Briste

