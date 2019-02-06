The series ‘Lift not the painted veil’ is about the facade we pretend is true. The truth which remains hidden unless uncovered. We should be seeking a more authentic life.

The veil between fear and hope, life and death, love and hate. An inevitable struggle moving boundaries.Life is an illusion, and most are clueless people who play along with the backdrop provided. Innocence and even ignorance may be the pest path to stick with, since to be wise is to suffer. [Official Website]

Sonnet (Lift not the painted veil…) Lyrics

Published by Mrs. Shelley, “Posthumous Poems”, 1824.

Lift not the painted veil which those who live

Call Life: though unreal shapes be pictured there,

And it but mimic all we would believe

With colours idly spread,—behind, lurk Fear

And Hope, twin Destinies; who ever weave

Their shadows, o’er the chasm, sightless and drear.

I knew one who had lifted it—he sought,

For his lost heart was tender, things to love

But found them not, alas! nor was there aught

The world contains, the which he could approve.

Through the unheeding many he did move,

A splendour among shadows, a bright blot

Upon this gloomy scene, a Spirit that strove

For truth, and like the Preacher found it not.