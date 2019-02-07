A young woman, fresh college graduate succumbed to death recently (2019) in Kolkata (India) after she was shot point blank by a man who showed ‘love’ interest to her and she said ‘no’.

He didn’t like the rejection and after the arrest, showed no remorse while confessing to police later. News of this kind is very common from most of other places of the country too, to even surprise people. In a nation where many Goddesses are worshiped with celebrations, where lady chief ministers, prime minister or a president are not uncommon and the women are doing all kinds of jobs equally, the implementation of justice is incredibly poor for ever rising crimes against women. A bullet, a knife , a bottle of acid on face or rape are the presents a woman might receive in India when they protest their predators. The pretentious society worshiping women cannot protect them. How come?

About Anirban Mandal

Anirban Mandal (born 1974) is a freelance photographer from India, at present based in Kolkata,India. The closest genre of his photography is Fine Art Photography in a modern way that gives the photographer the control and independence of creating a unique frame without disturbing or influencing the naturally occurring events around him.Anirban’s works have been selected and published in various professional categories like Lifestyle, Advertising, Press etc. of International Photography Awards (IPA), Prix de la Photographie, Paris, International Photographer of the Year (IPOTY), Monohrome Awards, National Geographic, Dodho (Spain), Photographer’s Forum , Moscow International Foto Awards (MIFA) etc. [Official Website]