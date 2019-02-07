 
 

AsiaB&WStoryOf foxes and dames and the doom by Anirban Mandal

A young woman, fresh college graduate succumbed to death recently (2019) in Kolkata (India) after she was shot point blank by a man who showed 'love' interest to her and she said 'no'.
6199 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

A young woman, fresh college graduate succumbed to death recently (2019) in Kolkata (India) after she was shot point blank by a man who showed ‘love’ interest to her and she said ‘no’.

He didn’t like the rejection and after the arrest, showed no remorse while confessing to police later. News of this kind is very common from most of other places of the country too, to even surprise people. In a nation where many Goddesses are worshiped with celebrations, where lady chief ministers, prime minister or a president are not uncommon and the women are doing all kinds of jobs equally, the implementation of justice is incredibly poor for ever rising crimes against women. A bullet, a knife , a bottle of acid on face or rape are the presents a woman might receive in India when they protest their predators. The pretentious society worshiping women cannot protect them. How come?

About Anirban Mandal

Anirban Mandal (born 1974) is a freelance photographer from India, at present based in Kolkata,India. The closest genre of his photography is Fine Art Photography in a modern way that gives the photographer the control and independence of creating a unique frame without disturbing or influencing the naturally occurring events around him.Anirban’s  works have been selected and published in various professional categories like Lifestyle, Advertising, Press etc. of  International Photography Awards (IPA), Prix de la Photographie, Paris, International Photographer of the Year (IPOTY), Monohrome Awards, National Geographic, Dodho (Spain), Photographer’s Forum , Moscow International Foto Awards (MIFA) etc. [Official Website]

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

Of foxes and dames and the doom | Anirban Mandal

previous
Lift not the painted veil by Valerie Decleer
next
Fishermen’s Tales by Alex Righetti
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY