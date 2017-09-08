Lifepod by Gianluca Micheletti

My project consists of inserting some primates – they share with humans up to almost 99% of DNA – in safety capsules that will regenerate a form of primordial life, in a future day, after the extinction of the human breed.

The crazy man’s evolutionary race is also manifested in the form of possession and dominion over the world. Alteration that men can imprint to the planet is out of control: the more men evolve the more they move away from the primitive instincts, creating more and more artificial habitats. This process seems to lead to an inexorable catastrophe wrought by human hand.

What to do then? From here my imagination project for the therapy of existence takes shape.Also inspired by the Svalbard Global Seed Vault – the global seed bank of Svalbard (Norway), which has the function of preserving the genetic heritage of seeds – I photographed these monkeys in some zoos in Europe, man-made places for your own enjoyment but also for the study and preservation of these animals, and I inserted into pharmaceutical capsules (that best represent the care). A collection of primates that will bring life back to the origins, restarting the process of evolution without the homo sapiens. A Noah’s Ark without Noah. [Official Website]