 
 

EuropeStoryLife in Bihac by Allison Dinner

Bosnia, a war-torn country not so long ago, faced a new problem in 2018. With the Balkan Migration Route taking a turn through Bosnia thousands of refugees have entered the country with nowhere to go. They were hoping to pass through onto Croatia or Slovenia, and then onto Western Europe.
They were hoping to pass through onto Croatia or Slovenia, and then onto Western Europe. Both these countries have closed the border to the refugees and are inhumanely treating those they find trying to cross. They have been beaten, had their money stolen by authorities, and cell phones destroyed.With 2018 being an election year the government of Bosnia has decided to ignore the current influx of refugees. Ethnic divisions are still present in Bosnia, and the politicians are using the refugees as a way of reclaiming their political territories. The majority of help received iss form the people of Bosnia, and the Bihac Red Cross.

At least 2,000 refugees are living in horrible conditions, an abandoned war bombed dormitory and adjacent field in the city of Bihac on the Croatian border. Many are families with young children. The future of these people in Bihac is unknown. With the government turning an eye to them there is no hope of government aid, and no future of leaving the abandoned dormitory in Bihac. There are no plans for education for the children, nor plans for resettlement. They describe themselves as being “stuck in Bosnia”.

About Allison Dinner

Allison Dinner is an accomplished photographer working worldwide. Allison, a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology, has won various awards for her outstanding photography. These include ASMP photographer of the year, Fotoweek DC silver award, Photography Masters Cup award, and many others. Whether it be a product in the studio, or an in-depth story in Cuba, her unique visionary perspective shines through. Allison’s passion for going deep below the surface of a story has led her to photograph stories across the globe. Her passion lies in bringing life to what we all miss in the everyday through photography. Some of her clients include Consumer Reports, Food Arts, Food & Wine magazine, Niche Media, Ritz Carlton Hotels, The Washington Post, Delta Sky, Mikasa, and many others. [Official Website]

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

Life in Bihac | Allison Dinner

