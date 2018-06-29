B&W | Portrait | Western Europe  | 718 Views

Less is more by Lorenzo Mancini

PUBLISHED BY
Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini

His work is meant to be an ode to humans in which models are displayed in their purest forms. As part of a minimalist approach, his work leaves no room for any tricks so as to focus only on the essential. 

The choice of black and white reinforces this wish by avoiding the potential distractions of colour.

At a time when the eye is bombarded by excessively retouched imagery and is conditioned to only perceive the dramatic, the artist invite you to appreciate the authenticity of his photos by tempting to suggest a return to the basics. For this purpose, he uses no tricks while shooting. A purist, he makes  exclusive use of natural light while shooting, therefore attempting to reinforce the satisfying mix of emotion and spontaneity

About Lorenzo Mancini

Lorenzo Mancini is a belgian photographer living in Brussels (Belgium). What predominates the most in his work is his attraction to blacks combined with a strong contrast. He loves the fact that from his pictures a dark and tormented side is perceived. Through years and through time his passion has now become his addiction. [Official Website]

Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini
Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini
Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini
Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini
Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini
Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini
Less is more | Lorenzo Mancini
MORE ABOUT THIS PHOTOGRAPHER

DODHO MAGAZINE
PUBLISHED BY
MORE FROM DODHO MAGAZINE

Less is more by Lorenzo Mancini

His work is meant to be an ode to humans in which...
READ MORE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Moises Levy – Minimalistic compositions

Matej Hubcej Photography

Anna Katharina Zeitler ; No shoes to dance with

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *