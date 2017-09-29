What He Left Behind by Virginia Kluiters

Through my series, I illustrate the lingering pain that results from instances of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in romantic partnerships. I use my own body as a tool in my art making process by engaging in ritualistic practices that express the physicality of the abuse I have endured.

There is a horrific beauty to my images—deep reds and purples transform my settings into twisted, violent Valentines where reality is warped.

By pushing myself physically and emotionally, I am forced to face my past traumas, and in the process, I reclaim my own bodily autonomy.

About Virginia Kluiters

Virginia is a freelance copywriter and photographer in New York City. She specializes in e-commerce and social media copywriting in the fashion and beauty industries. Virginia is also an event and studio portrait photographer.

In her free time, Virginia enjoys producing photography and creative writing that explores what it means to be a woman in society today. [Official Website]