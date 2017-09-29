Justine Kurland Replaces Katy Grannan Among Second Century Symposium’s Lineup of Featured Speakers

FotoFocus’s Second Century: Photography, Feminism, Politics symposium takes place at Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 7, 2017, beginning with a breakfast reception at 8:30am and wrapping up with the Keynote Conversation at 5:00pm. We have just added Justine Kurland as one of our Keynote Conversation speakers. Kurland is replacing Katy Grannan, who is no longer able to participate due to a physical injury.

Born in Warsaw, New York, Kurland is known for her photographs of utopian landscapes and of people who live on the fringes of mainstream America. Following in the photographic lineage of Robert Frank and Sally Mann, Kurland uses the road and motherhood to examine ideologies of attachment and belonging. From 2004 to 2015, Kurland and her young son, Casper, traveled across the country in a customized van, making photographs along the way. Many of these pictures are collected in her 2016 book, Highway Kind (Aperture). These photographs test the romantic sentiments of the road against the vagaries of life in America today. Kurland’s work is in the public collections of New York’s Whitney Museum, Guggenheim Museum, Museum of Modern Art, and the International Center of Photography; the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C.; and the Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal.

Kurland will be joining fellow photographer Tabitha Soren at 5:00pm for Shooting America, a keynote conversation discussing their means and methods of representing American life through their work. Preceding their discussion is a short reception, and at 3:00pm writer and critic Aruna D’Souza will offer a commentary on the intersection of feminism and other movements in relation to photography. All of this will conclude the day-long symposium that addresses a range of topics revolving around feminist approaches to photography and lens-based art in today’s socio-political climate.

Free and open to the public, the symposium begins at 10:00am, and will include panel discussions and speakers throughout the day. It is designed to be flexible, allowing people to attend all day or the panel of their choice.

FOTOFOCUS

October 7, 2017

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

www.fotofocuscincinnati.org

www.fotofocussymposium.org