 
 

B&WEuropeNudeLe parole che non ti ho mai detto by Roberto De Mitri

The words I never said to you. The words I wanted to say. The unmeaning sense of those words that I never had the opportunity to tell.
79112 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The words I never said to you. The words I wanted to say. The unmeaning sense of those words that I never had the opportunity to tell.

Empty pages of stories never written. Invisible but sensitive bruises that the body dresses. To evoke a lack, to suggest the absence. The words on our skin are the symbolic legacy of what life has left us inside. It is the infinite gravitational weight of silence that sediments in the depths of the soul. Overwhelming sense of void. Unbearable sidereal darkness born from the collapse of the firmament. The abyss of a night without dawn, concealed secret night, perceptible as shadow on black canvas.

Le parole che non ti ho mai detto

Shadows can be a safe shelter. They give comfort and refresh from the excruciating din of light. They protect us from our past haunted memories.

Shadows are made of the same substance as silence. A space, expressive and significant, of isolation, but not of solitude, where the need for emotional detachment becomes a moment of awareness of our frailties and our unease. It is an uncorrupted skin, free of cuts, scars, bruises. It is a primordial skin without deception.

But in these photos silence can show also its malignant nature. It is a caustic poetics, sounding board which amplifies and expands the dimension of alienation and deprivation, like bitter poison that intoxicates and numbs reason and feelings. It is an amputation of the soul. A slow relentless crumbling oblivion.

These photos are not literal portraits, but allegorical and symbolic mirror in which we project our regret for all that has never been and it returns to us the image not of a face, but of a condition of existential restlessness. An intimate gaze that opens onto an interior space to investigate the changing declinations and endless shadesof the sense of uneasiness of the human soul.

Le parole che non ti ho mai detto

About Roberto De Mitri

Where black and white guarantees depth and thickness to the photographic language, giving it evocative strength and emotional impulse, LE photography is important not only from the point of view of the aesthetic value, but also and especially for its mastery and inclination to create surreal and metaphysical scenarios, unreal places as if they arose from the depths of our unconscious. Through it is possible to explore a dimension that belongs not to the sensorial and rational experience, but to the experience of suggestion, of irrational and of the unreal. Seascapes and urban contexts they lose their objectivity and substance and become reflection of a secret and private condition of the soul.

Therefore photography never assumes the function of providing a merely descriptive or aesthetically artificial reproduction of the real, but becomes metaphorical expression and manifestation of a feeling. Allegorical illustration of the transience and emptiness of life. Of an existential condition profoundly marked by the sense of impermanence and chaos. 

De Mitri tries to bring out these feelings and suggestions from his photos. So a simple black and white photo can take on the tones and colors of solitude, of alienation, of melancholy, of nostalgia for what is forever lost.

Born in Italy, graduated in Economics at the University of Bologna, Roberto De Mitri have overcome the “Black & White Spider Awards” 2014 category “Fine art – Amateur” with the photo “De silent of sand”. In 2015, he gets the second place in Fine Art, abstract category, for the series “Nigredo” at International Photography Awards. In 2016, he won the 11th edition of the Black and White Spider Awards, abstract category, with “De Fall”, winning the title of “Honor of Distinction” in Photographer of the Year. In 2018, he gets the first place in Fine Art, abstract category, for the series “Solaris” at International Photography Awards. [Official Website]

Le parole che non ti ho mai detto

Nero Ossessione

Ritratto allo Specchio

Sidereo

Memories Lie

Memories Lie

Memories Lie

Le parole che non ti ho mai detto

Le parole che non ti ho mai detto

Le parole che non ti ho mai detto



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
How Amphan destroyed sunderbans’ microeconomic mechanism by Joydip Mitra
next
The Incredible World of Photography

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

FRANCESCO SCALICI 16 min 2392
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaBioFeaturedFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Latest Stories

X
DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA