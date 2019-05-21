 
 

B&WEuropeHabitatJavea by Harald Weimann

The photos belong to Harald Weimann’s seconded project after a 25 years break in photography, called “Javea a pearl at the Mediterranean sea” which he finished in the beginning of 2019.
Javea (Xavia) in Spain is a beautiful town at the Mediterranean sea between Alicante and Valencia. The photos show the beauties of about 10 km coastline around the town of Javea. Special focus was to take pictures at night and put into praxis the new learned techniques of long exposure, so people can see the beauties of creation in a way they normally can’t. Harald Weimann’s aim is that people slow down watching his photos and think about the gift we have received to live in this beautiful world.

About Harald Weimann

Born in 1964 in Kempten (Allgäu) – Germany, Harald Weimann started in 1981 with the Photography. As a pure autodidact he develops the knowledge and photographed only for himself and friends. 

In 1996, after finishing his business studies, he moved to Madrid – Spain. There he lived and worked as a financial and managing director of various multinational companies. Life changed and also the focal points. The Photography only played a role in the form of snapshots of the family. 

In 2017, photography began to gain importance again. Now living again in Germany near Mannheim, he worked hard again as autodidact to learn all in the now available digital photography. With his first project called “Odenwald – Forms and Impressions” Harald Weimann got the following merits: 

Gold Medal PX3 Paris 2018 – First Place IPA 2018 Los Angeles – Second Place L.A. Photo Curator 2018 Los Angeles – Honourable Mention ND Awards 2018 London – Gold Medal Tokyo International Photo Awards 2018- Honourable Mention Monochrome Photography Awards 2018 London – Nominee for 5th Annual Fine Art Photography Awards [Official Website]

Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

Javea | Harald Weimann
Javea | Harald Weimann

 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

