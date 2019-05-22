Take for example the three photographs in the current exhibit (Gallery Victor Armendariz), 1. Alley joy – Chekhovian overtones, light, airy, broad daylight, a self contained tale almost, in the present, that beckons us to participate. Can you hear the screeches and exuberant shouts of kids? Do you sense any protocol: posing? Of course, such play by kids on the streets had vanished long ago, for several reasons. Now-a-days, alley “kids” translates to drugs and gang-bangers. Then, there’s the other photograph, 2. Three ages of women: The bride, the middle-aged and the old, seated. Dostoevskian undertones – can you hear the old lady’s cynical cackle at the vain? The three stages of denouement behind the veils of vanity. It’s a dark photograph, (not the background), one that seems to be receding into a fatal void.

Whether the atmosphere was contentious, like the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, or congenial, as in Hugh Hefner’s bedroom, where it seemed everyone was waiting to get undressed – he was that photographic thespian who was invisible to his subjects. Tutorials for all the aspirants? Certainly, I was one of them. Photography is a solitary occupation, and the intrusive component of it can be dangerous one, and Shay, who scoffed at barriers, had won his battles by risking everything.

He was the sole encyclopedia of collected experiences, ours. As I sat dourly in that Highland Park Hospital ICU last spring, where Art was ailing, I mentally flipped through the album of his life in melancholy, a diorama of sorts, that Daguerre would have been proud of. His life had unfolded like one long roll of film on the carousel of light, during the seminal historical events of the 20th century: the collapse of Ottoman empire in the east, the birth of communism in Russia, the gilded age here, and the Wiemar Republic in Europe, the denial, and a turbulent peace that incubated World War II. Then, his participation in it, as a B-24 (Liberator) Navigator, on scores of bombing missions over Germany. The peace time Shay wasn’t at peace either. His run-ins with life, itself are worthy of a tome.

In 2009, I had asked him, over coffee and cakes, in Highland Park, Illinois, “What is the most profound thing you had ever experienced?” Staring at a young woman passing by, he retorts, “Had? – I still am!” Turning to me in a leer, he said, “I just did… it surrounds us, moment to moment, from one station to another, the transience of beauty… we must recognize it, grasp it’s essence, and convey it along…” I interrupted him, “How to grasp it’s essence… is it taught somewhere?” “isn’t that a pity?” he says in earnest, then he adds, “Read literature… it’ll help you see better…” That was our maestro!

And finally, as an aesthete, critic and a photographer, it becomes incumbent of me, and as an imperative, to tread the same course Shay, our pathfinder, had hacked out of the wilderness of hesitation, vacuous protocols, and mocking societal doctrine of privacy, to shoot away with our cameras, to try and arrest that fleeting beauty for a moment, in our singular, as well as our collective conditions. I photographed Shay, despite warnings and threats from the Hospital Security and their attorneys. He never displayed any resistance by the way of his hands, or his eyes, while I shot his final condition. Instead, he looked at me directly, in encouragement, as if saying, “Carry on… now it’s my turn to yield.” My photographs of him, in that final state, were the celebration of our maestro, his spirit, his gumption and his humanity – it was a tribute.

In the end when everyone has left, or abandoned us, the only thing that’s left in our waning moments, is the realization and recognition that even in that condition, beauty is there with us. Shay’s visual diaries are an American journey – it’s a profound and piercing legacy bestowed on us – we must grasp its very essence and convey it along, as he had wanted, to the future generations.

