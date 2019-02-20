 
 

It all is. And nothing by Tomasz Laczny

This series deals with a notion of loss and absence. I photograph and through the act of capturing I isolate people and objects from time and space to show first of all inability photography to capture constant change and movement of reality.
This series deals with a notion of loss and absence.

I photograph and through the act of capturing I isolate people and objects from time and space to show first of all inability photography to capture constant change and movement of reality. But alsothrough their isolated position to highlight fragility of their existence. And by suspending them in this non-place to capture the sense of non-belonging.

I photograph traces, ghosts of reality. Marks and scars which realty leaves behind. I assemble my fascinations with imperfection and fragmentation.I implement dream like storytelling and using those fragments compose non linear narrative.

I use photography as a record constant lose to capture reality. Paradoxically however I also photo- graph to reconnect. To deal with the absence after lose. To deal with the feeling of non belonging. Iuse the camera as a tool for building reality from fiction.

About Tomasz Laczny

Tomasz Laczny – Visual artist, photographer, author of photo books. Born 1974 in Poland, studie-dart, design and philosophy. In his works he deals with complex issues ofidentity, belonging and connection. He published a photobook “40” about refugeecamps and conflict in Western Saharawhich received honorable mention in 2016 DummyAward Kassel competition. Hiscurrent photo- book “Disappearance”has been shortlisted to this year’sKassel Dummy Award Competition. He has been shortlisted for this year’s GOMMA grant. He lives and works in London. [Official Website]

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

It all is. And nothing | Tomasz Laczny

Latest Stories

