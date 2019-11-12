 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

AmericaB&WStoryIrish Travellers by Jamie Johnson

Growing Up Travelling The experience I had photographing the grit and beauty, that is the everyday life of a Irish Traveller child, is one that inspires me everyday.
87013 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

JAMIE JOHNSON, HONORABLE MENTION AND PUBLISHED IN OUR BLACK & WHITE 2019

Growing Up Travelling The experience I had photographing the grit and beauty, that is the everyday life of a Traveller child, is one that inspires me everyday.

I have spent my entire career photographing children all over the world. The last five years I have focused my eyes on the Irish Traveller that live in caravans on the side of the road or in open fields throughout Ireland.  The Traveller community are an Irish nomadic indigenous ethnic minority. There is no recorded date as to when Travellers first came to Ireland. This is lost to history but Travellers have been recorded to exist in Ireland as far back as history is recorded.  Even with their great history they live as outsiders to society and face unbelievable racism growing up. As a mother of two daughters I became so interested in the culture and traditions and lives of these children.  

The experience I had photographing the grit and beauty, that is the everyday life of a Traveller  child, is one that inspires me everyday. Their deep respect for family and cultural values is refreshing, one that can be quite difficult to find in an age with the convince of social media. Not always immediately accepting of an outsider holding a large camera, I took my time getting to know and understand these faces that represent the new generation. My ever growing fascination with the children of today has lead my all over the world, capturing their innocence or in some cases loss of, in its most raw form. 

Unlike most children they are unable to refer to a history book to learn about their ancestors, a part of this journey was being able to document an era that is so different to any other I have shot. It is one that is and will always be rapidly changing, everytime I visit it is a whole  different world yet with the relationships I have been lucky enough to make, it seems to feel like I never left.  I am exponentially grateful the young people documented and that I have come in contact with over my years of visiting are able to call me their friend and I can happily say the same.

It is with an honest heart I hope to show that these beautiful children who have great hopes and goals and work everyday to reach their dreams no matter how hard they have to fight racisms and stereotypes placed on them for centuries. A child is an innocent, happy, precious part of the world that should be loved and accepted and encouraged no matter where or how they live.[Official Website]

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
© Jamie Johnson

Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson
Irish Travellers | Jamie Johnson

 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
My Muse Katerina Kouzmitcheva

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA