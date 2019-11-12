My Muse Katerina Kouzmitcheva

When everything is tending to be automatized, mechanisms are honed, creativity is becoming more and more at a price.

Creative people cause interest, admiration and even awe. At the same time it is always a risk of not being misunderstood and accepted. Not everyone has the strength to stop trying to please other . Girls from the Belarusian My Muse vintage showroom have.

They managed to unify the disunited and to lead vintage secondhand clothes to fashion podium. The result of their success still contains the same questions of balance between creativity and ordinariness, beauty, intimacy and publicity. The concentration of courage gives its bursts to Muses. And they, in turn, give it to others.

About Katerina Kouzmitcheva

Katerina Kouzmitcheva is is a Belarusian photographer, currently based in Wroclaw, Poland, working at the intersection of the genres – documentary and art photography. Katerina has graduated from the Academy of Photojournalism and documentary photography “Photographika” in St. Petersburg. She is a member of the Belarusian Union of Photographers. In her projects she explores the themes of identity, family relations, themes of particular places, human interaction and personal relations to them. [Official Website]