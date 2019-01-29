 
 

AsiaConceptInvitation by Asadur Rahman

Often in life, it seems that we are in control of our activities, surroundings and we can plan, design and even produce accordingly. But with my experience of life, which I would not say differ by an extravagant amount than anyone of you
58812 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Often in life, it seems that we are in control of our activities, surroundings and we can plan, design and even produce accordingly.

But with my experience of life, which I would not say differ by an extravagant amount than anyone of you, I would say that control is a myth, a defense mechanism we are programmed to use to deny the very harshness of reality, the truth of it. Ever since this epiphany, Ihaven’t even bothered to think about channeling my emotions or controlling them or life in general, Ilearned to let go. From that point onwards, I go where life leads and I photograph, not to meet somekind of divinely artistic purpose but from the sheer sense of the fact that I’ve surrendered myself to theomnipotence of life, of existence.

Hence, I go to places where I perhaps never even intended to go but I do anyway for life invites me over there and you might be wondering why and I wonder the same question. I do not know why or how lifedoes what it does but there’s only one thing I’m certain about though – life doesn’t make sense. I’m not saying this out of depression or some kind of innate pessimism or nihilism or any kind “isms” that you might wonder about while understanding me. I’m saying this because I think at times, it’s okay to have no control, it’s okay to experience things that don’t make sense and it’s okay for I have not made anysense so far.

Asadur Rahman was born in 1989. He is a visual artist based in Bangladesh. He has studied at Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.

previous
Lim Eung-Sik: History Through the Lens
next
New York Psychics by Thomas Freteur
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

Portraits by Justina Soulas

AmericaFeaturedShotPortraits by Justina Soulas

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY