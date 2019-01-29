Often in life, it seems that we are in control of our activities, surroundings and we can plan, design and even produce accordingly.

But with my experience of life, which I would not say differ by an extravagant amount than anyone of you, I would say that control is a myth, a defense mechanism we are programmed to use to deny the very harshness of reality, the truth of it. Ever since this epiphany, Ihaven’t even bothered to think about channeling my emotions or controlling them or life in general, Ilearned to let go. From that point onwards, I go where life leads and I photograph, not to meet somekind of divinely artistic purpose but from the sheer sense of the fact that I’ve surrendered myself to theomnipotence of life, of existence.

Hence, I go to places where I perhaps never even intended to go but I do anyway for life invites me over there and you might be wondering why and I wonder the same question. I do not know why or how lifedoes what it does but there’s only one thing I’m certain about though – life doesn’t make sense. I’m not saying this out of depression or some kind of innate pessimism or nihilism or any kind “isms” that you might wonder about while understanding me. I’m saying this because I think at times, it’s okay to have no control, it’s okay to experience things that don’t make sense and it’s okay for I have not made anysense so far.