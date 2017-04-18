Interview with Yulia Artemyeva

Yulia Artemyeva was born in Gorky (Nizhny Novgorod) in 1983. She completed a degree in Economics in 2006. In 2010, she was awarded a qualification in Art Photography by the Academy of International Collaboration in Moscow.

In 2015, she received the title of Excellence Artist of FIAP (EFIAP) from The International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP, France). In 2016, she was taught by Elena Sukhoveeva (Russia). Her works have been exhibited at group exhibitions throughout Europe, North and South America and Asia. She is a winner and finalist of numerous international photography competitions and awards among which are FIAP exhibitions, IPA 2016, Portraits 2017 (The Center for Fine Art Photography). [Official Website] [Print Version] [Digital Version]

Can you tell a little about yourself?

I was born and raised in Russia. I have a degree in Economics. I’ve been doing photography for more than 7 years. During this period, I’ve gone a long way from a commercial photographer shooting children and families to art photography and exhibiting my works.

How did you get interested in photography?

I’ve always loved drawing and had a knack for creativity. I used to take lessons from a well-known artist, though my job was connected with analytics in a big company. But life alters our plans, and sometimes definitely to the better. My complicated pregnancy changed my life. I had to leave my job as an economist because of health reasons. At that moment my husband gave me my first simple camera, and I started to study it and take photos. Since then I’ve been swallowed up by photography. It’s my passion, my love, my drive.

What inspired you to take your One Soul in Two Bodies Series?

This series came to life after I got me a dog. Every visitor would say that we looked very much alike. Then I started to notice that indeed pet owners and their pets not only love each other dearly, but are also connected by something bigger – they understand each other perfectly, they become one, they share one soul.

Three words that describe your works?

Identity, unspoken, self-searching.

How would you define your general style of photography?

Before I came to work in the genre of social investigation, I had gone a huge way in Photographic Art, intentionally creating complicated multi-layer compositions in Photoshop, then in Street Photography, including using film cameras.