Interview with the director of Galerie Thierry Bigaignon

Can you please introduce yourself for those who don’t know?

My name is Thierry Bigaignon, I’m 45 and I own and manage a photography gallery in central Paris, France.

Could you tell me a little bit about the Galerie Thierry Bigaignon?

The gallery started in 2016. In less than 18 months we have gained a lot of momentum and I think it is fair to say that we are already recognized as being part of the finest photography galleries in Paris.

In general, what is your goal in curating art exhibitions?

At the end of the day it is all about sharing, sharing a passion for photography, for photographs and for photographers! Personally, I also want to surprise with the unexpected, shift perceptions by choosing to put the oxymoronic at the heart of my curation, and question the norm by disrupting conventional time frames.

What is the secret of making a gallery successful?

I think that today, we need to give out much more than our predecessors used to do. It is not enough to just build up nice exhibitions, one after the other. A gallery, to have a little chance to get successful, needs to be agile with social media, to be internet-proficient generally-speaking, to nurture a very profound one-to-one relationship not only with collectors but with each and every visitor. It is also needs to tell a story that is appealing to everyone. And of course, it needs to show the best, the finest and the most engaging works!

How did you select the participating artists?

Most of the artists I represent were met through personal connections, through word to mouth! But when the time comes to make a decision to select one artist in particular, multiple factors come into play. Beyond the works, for which I need to feel deep emotions, I would say that the human factor is key. Life is too short. I need to work with nice people to defend their work with the best energy and enthusiasm.