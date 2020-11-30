You mentioned that you are ‘grateful that you dare to love again’. Is it possible to know a little bit more about the man who helps you to trust in your feelings? It seems as if he is the anchor or bridge that somewhat ties this whole project together.

I have to laugh a bit at myself, because I notice that I find it still more confrontational or more intimate to talk about Eelco, my partner than about myself.

At the time that I was most vulnerable, when I became seriously ill, my then partner, Dennis, left me. That came as an enormous shock to me. I did not see it coming. Two weeks after we had a very emotional talk about my illness, which he found hard to handle, he cheated on me and abruptly ended our relationship. After that, I saw a man whom I had never seen in all those years we spent together: cold, heartless, and cruel. All the trust I had in me was suddenly gone. Not only the trust in him, but also trust in love, life, and especially in myself. I had so much trust in this man and in our relationship. Then I no longer dared to trust my feeling. I thought I had to be worthless, given the way I was abandoned. It felt totally unreal, as if I was no longer a character in my own life. After this break-up, I was alone for a very long time.

I first met my current partner, Eelco, almost 29 years ago. We met during my first dance production, I had just finished my dance education, and we worked together in a production. After that, I danced in other productions and we did not see or speak with each other again for 25 years. Three and a half years ago, I noticed his profile on Facebook. We communicated in writing for six months without seeing each other, before we actually met again.

People never hurt each other to hurt the other person on purpose. They hurt each other so that they do not feel their own pain, to evade their own pain. That people walk away from their own pain and fears, has frightened me a lot. If people act that way, they are easily capable of hurting other people.