Interview with Nicky Hamilton

Some years ago I came to the realisation that the photography world was moving too fast. Photography had taken a shift, everyone with a smartphone was keen to show the world their offering and via a flick of a screen it would oblige. I wanted to change the pace, my plan was to work akin to a painter with a canvas, creating the photo and not finding it on location.

I know this style would demand a lot of time and effort and always felt I have an interesting story to tell about my childhood relationship with my father. I’ve always believe that art is a reflection of yourself and you should put yourself into your work.

How would you define your general style photography?