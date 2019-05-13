His photos create a sense of mood, atmosphere, dream like and drama scenario. The designs lead the eye up, down, and throughout the frame in a way that makes the viewer feel as though they may have walked by these scenes and not noticed them. His photos blur the line between art photography, portant characters in his stories. He ask that the viewer be sensitive enough to look deeply at his images, to see the details he has included in the frame and to consider the how the haunting environments relate to the size and texture of the organic forms. Most of his compositions are abstract. [Print Version] [Digital Version]