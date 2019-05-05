My name is Lorenzo Mancini, and I’ve recently begun working as a photographer. I’ve had a strong interest in green issues for some years now.

Like many other people, I can’t turn a deaf ear to the upsurge in areas polluted by our waste, including the most remote parts of the world. Nobody today can ignore this environmental problem or the challenges it presents. Now I’ve decided it’s my turn to contribute. This is how the 10wastechallenge was born.

10wastechallenge is one way to halt the process: tackling the tip of the iceberg by eliminating “visible” pollution.

This photographic environmental challenge is underpinned by a desire to instil in people certain practices that are second-nature and eventually become genuine habits.

If you like the sound of this idea and you also wish to take part in this positive new movement, we look forward to having you on board!

The principle is very simple: just spend a few minutes collecting waste. Then photograph yourself with your loot and tag your image with the hashtag #10wastechallenge. Thank you in advance for your valuable support. To take part, one address only: www.instagram.com/10wastechallenge

Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world

Howard Zinn

Discover 10wastechallenge

