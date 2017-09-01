Interview with John Paul Evans ; First place in our Black & White Award 2017

John Paul Evans is a Welsh-born photographic artist and academic who now lives in Devon, UK. His work explores the polemics of gender representation in photography.

He is recipient of the 2016 Hasselblad Masters of Photography Award. John Paul has exhibited nationally and internationally. Selected group shows include ‘Home Sweet Home’ for the Ffotogallery Diffusion International Festival of Photography in Cardiff 2015, ‘Pride Photo Awards Retrospective’ at FOAM Museum Amsterdam 2015, Voies Off Festival, Arles 2014, ‘From Common Differences’- Ffotogallery Diffusion Festival 2013, ‘Unreliable Truths’- The Glynn Vivian Gallery Swansea 200. [Official Website] [Print Version] [Digital Version]

Can you tell a little about yourself?

I would describe myself as a photographic artist and academic whose main area of interest is in the field of gender politics and representation. I am now in my early 50s.

I taught as an academic for 20 years and I was senior lecturer in photography at University of Wales Trinity St David’s in Swansea teaching photography within a fine art context. I took voluntary redundancy in 2015 to focus more on making creative work. I received the Hasselblad Masters Award in 2016 and have received various other awards for works made under the ‘matrimonial ties’ heading.

How did you get interested in photography?

I first got interested in photography in the early 1980s. It was a time of great division in Britain. The conservative party was in power and had introduced laws such as clause 28 and were also proposing clause 25 as a means of suppressing sexual behaviour and outlawing the promotion of homosexuality in education.

As a young man trying to come to terms with my sexuality around such political oppression l became interested in photography as a mode of political representation and artistic expression. Academics in Britain in the 1980s analysed how photography as a medium had been deployed to reaffirm notions of belonging and otherness in relation to race, gender and class politics. As someone who grew up in a working-class household, photography made me feel I had a voice, which helped me come to terms with my sexuality in an environment where homosexuals were being described by the media, and in certain political circles, as harbingers of disease.

What inspired your Matrimonial Ties project?

The idea for the project began in 2013 with the debate in Britain surrounding the prospect of offering full marriage rights under law rather than civil partnerships. It was interesting to hear the media debate. After civil partnerships became law in Britain in 2005, the media generally talked about gay people achieving equality, but when the question of marriage arose it was clear that there was still great division in society and how certain sectors (namely the church) felt their world was under attack. The clear prejudice that was being reflected in certain debates made me feel the need to explore the convention of the ‘wedding portrait’ in an absurd/comedic way as a way of reflecting the absurdity of the fear of offering equality in law.

Peter and I had been in a relationship since 1989 and as an academic I had been critical of the family album and how it reaffirmed notions of belonging in term of normality and otherness. As a consequence, there isn’t a photographic document that reflects the years that Peter and I have been together. I had been working with Peter on various pinhole photography projects such as ‘stilled lives’ since about 2010.

There was an awareness at the time that we had been together then for more than 20 years and as the song declares ‘who knows where the time goes’. Personally, there was a genuine need to make works with Peter as I wanted there to be some sort of record of our existence together. So although I might cite certain inspirations or political influences for making work, I see the works primarily within the context of a personal memoir, even if there is some underlying theme or political message. One writer described the work as a love letter from me to Peter which was one of the most poignant insights.

When I listened to certain individuals talking as though their world would never be the same again if gay people were granted rights under the law I felt a genuine need to represent our relationship as a comedic performance to reference the absurdity of bigotry and intolerance.

How would you define your general style of photography?

I would hope that the work might be considered formal and symbolic as well as comedic- yet-sad.

Could you tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

In terms of photography, my process is very basic. I only use available or natural light so I basically rely on a medium format camera with a fixed lens.

My practice has evolved to incorporate various strategies ranging from straightforward portraits through to still lives of scenes that might include miniature ‘cut out’ effigies of figures including Peter and myself. The use of ‘cut out’ figures is within the tradition of political montage. It’s a ‘queer’ stance of inserting figures into scenes where historically homosexuals would have been denied representation. In the case of the still lives, the final image will sometimes have various photoshoots contributing to the final image, and incorporate pictures within pictures. They are deliberately simplistic in terms of photographic production. I know that in a post digital world it would be more straightforward to digitally insert figures into a scene, but it is important for me as an artist to photograph ‘real’ compositions and scenes rather than work in a virtual world, and it’s also important that the figures reflect a state of being ‘there’ and ‘not there’ at the same time.