Interview with Ivan Pushkin

Probably, the project appeared as a reflection on the absolute absurdity of our life, and how we are conditioned by certain mental, social and biological attitudes. In particular, my interest attracted such a phenomenon as “magical thinking”, which Sigmund Freud attributed to children and “primitive people”. This kind of thinking gives physical omnipotence to symbols and signs and presents our world as a place where everything is related and interconnected by mysterious forces. And despite our “adult” rationalism, we want to return to that childish perception. Can art help people and society in their “growing up”, in an attempt to comprehend these attitudes and overcome them? This is one of the questions that I care about and which I ask, including in this project as well.