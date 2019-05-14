The picture is one of my longtime series „tierwald”, which I started in 2013. If you look at it superficial – this series is easy to describe: exotic animals in a foggy natural Central European forest. But my intention is not so simple. Every created image is ment to be inspiring. Images arouse emotions, they impress and fascinate, stimulate desires or cause the opposite. I want to encourage the viewers to question what they see. They should concern themselves with what they see, feel and think. Every image is meaningful and waits for the individual interpretation of a viewer. This image is one of my favorites. For some the image is sad, a sign for loneliness and melancholy, a symbol for „bury one’shead in the sand”. Others discover in the young elephant a symbol for power, strength and willpower, true to the motto „there is nothing to prevent me”. I really love the room for interpretation.