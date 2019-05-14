The memory is fragile

I’m afraid of closing my eyes once too many and blow away all my memories in one blink. I shoot and I forgot, I have stopped struggling.

These pictures are like a visit in deep parts of my memory, left in ruins. Here I show mental images.

It’s not about showing a precise moment or precise memory: it’s about showing how I forgot without filling the blanks. What matters most is not what I forgot, but how memory moves : how faces disappear and looks become rain drops.

Here nothing is certain, there are no limits anymore between imagination and memory.

I could give two starting points to this series. The first would be in early summer 2011 where I lost successively two men. An ex has overdosed, and my love of the moment was crushed in the parking lot of a village hall. This is the beginning of an accelerated forgetfulness process.

The second birth is in 2014, when I realized that I no longer had their image in memory. That’s when I started to photograph.

The goal is not to try to find their faces by doing portraits. The interest is not to freeze a specific moment, it is to show forgetting. It is the mechanism of erasure, of disappearance, which is important. [Official Website]