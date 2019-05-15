“Aloe” is difficult to describe. This is a store with its own brand of clothing, a second-hand, a museum, disco balls, unexpected events. The kingdom has its manifesto, coat of arms with a unicorn, a special time count (now it is the era of love), the rules of life, the royal colors (pink, green, leopard) and court cats. Now Princess Magic (Yana) rules in the kingdom and Princess Cosmos (Julia) helps her, but there is a whole team of people who support this world. The main inscription on T-shirts of Aloe, “Who is normal?”. I think it means that a person is capable of much, if he/she gets rid of imaginary boundaries and standards and try to do something of his/her own. “Aloe” is a holiday space, a territory of freedom of expression, a daily fairy tale. This is not an escape from reality, but a challenge.

About Daria Nazarova