 
 

DnaEuropeInterview with Dmitriy Krakovich

Dmitriy Krakovich is a photographer currently based in Kyiv and New York. His major interests are Psychological portrait, Fine art photography and Conceptual projects.
56612 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 09

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Dmitriy Krakovich is a photographer currently based in Kyiv and New York. His major interests are Psychological portrait, Fine art photography and Conceptual projects.

What are these photographs about?

I have background in psychology. This is actually how I came into arts, photography particularly. So I am always interested in emotional states of people. I induce them to think or act in the manner they reveal themselves. For me it is a photographic form of psychoanalysis. A light one.

Does it mean you are interested to photograph people only? And, judging from the photos, girls only?

I would say – most. I do cityscapes and street photography also. And I shoot men too – actors or friends. But for personal work I choose feminine subject.

How much freedom do you give to your models?

All the freedom. I usually set some security limits only: not to go far if we are shooting on the roof, for example. Or not to scream in public places if we are surrounded by people.

You mentioned your background in psychology. Does it mean that you understand the models very good and know what to say to them right?

I do not understand them at all. I know some basic things about a human, and it seems to me that I understand the person I am going to shoot right and deep, but it turns that the person is much more complex, sophisticated. And so each shooting becomes a research. There are some shootings that did not go well and we had to quit them – because opening one’s subconscious could be unpleasant thing too.

Unpleasant for you, or for the model?

Not for me, I am fine. The thoughts and memories could become too overwhelming for the model.

Is there a reason why did you generally switched from science, psychology, to art?

There are few. It gives you more freedom, artistic freedom, I mean. And it is much emotional work, which lets you feel more alive.

© Dmitriy Krakovich
© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich
© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich
© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich
© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich

© Dmitriy Krakovich



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
FRESH 2019 - Annual Summer Exhibition
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA