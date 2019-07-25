Dmitriy Krakovich is a photographer currently based in Kyiv and New York. His major interests are Psychological portrait, Fine art photography and Conceptual projects.

What are these photographs about?

I have background in psychology. This is actually how I came into arts, photography particularly. So I am always interested in emotional states of people. I induce them to think or act in the manner they reveal themselves. For me it is a photographic form of psychoanalysis. A light one.

Does it mean you are interested to photograph people only? And, judging from the photos, girls only?

I would say – most. I do cityscapes and street photography also. And I shoot men too – actors or friends. But for personal work I choose feminine subject.

How much freedom do you give to your models?

All the freedom. I usually set some security limits only: not to go far if we are shooting on the roof, for example. Or not to scream in public places if we are surrounded by people.

You mentioned your background in psychology. Does it mean that you understand the models very good and know what to say to them right?

I do not understand them at all. I know some basic things about a human, and it seems to me that I understand the person I am going to shoot right and deep, but it turns that the person is much more complex, sophisticated. And so each shooting becomes a research. There are some shootings that did not go well and we had to quit them – because opening one’s subconscious could be unpleasant thing too.

Unpleasant for you, or for the model?

Not for me, I am fine. The thoughts and memories could become too overwhelming for the model.

Is there a reason why did you generally switched from science, psychology, to art?

There are few. It gives you more freedom, artistic freedom, I mean. And it is much emotional work, which lets you feel more alive.