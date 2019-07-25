Making an art object from the artifacts of photography’s production materials, tests the boundaries of what constitutes a photograph, and the work of Rita Maas is no exception. With the Residual Ink Drawings project, Maas collects empty printer ink cartridges and empties the residual ink onto photo rag paper. Once dried, they are scanned and reproduced as inkjet prints, before being assembled into a final abstract piece. Maas takes the underbelly of digital printing, so ubiquitous in photography, and transforms the raw element of ink into a representation of itself, together with the traces of the cartridges themselves.

Together, the five photographers selected for the exhibition, represent a good range of approaches and treatments in current photographic practice. Each year, the open call reveals common trends and subject themes. For the 8th edition of the Fresh Annual Summer Show, we see that the environment, our place in it and the photograph itself are front and center. Additionally, it is apparent that contemporary photography is more than mere images, but very much about the materiality of the photographic object itself—we see image destruction through laser- cutting, use of historical processes with contemporary application, reconfiguration of one process into another and photographs that challenge how we define what a photograph actually is. FRESH 2019 expands across thewall, the page and the internet—by showcasing the five photographers with a physical exhibition, publication in a printed catalogue and dissemination via online promotion. In addition to the exhibition, Klompching Gallery is showcasing photographs by ten FRESH Finalists and five FRESH Honorable Mentions on the gallery’s website and its social media. Finalists are:Jo Ann Chaus, Ellie Davies, Marcus DeSieno, J. K. Lavin, Klaus Lenzen,Jonathan Lipkin, Nancy Newberry,Paula Riff, JP Terlizzi and Tom Turner. Honorable Mentions are:Jennifer Garza-Cuen, Cindy Konits,Amanda Marchand, Sam Scogginsand Nathalie Seaver.