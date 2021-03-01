 
 

AmericaDnaInterview with Ana Maria Robles; published in our print edition #15

There is no doubt that women play a leading role, but they are still a patriarchy and all decisions are made by men who meet in assemblies to discuss everyday issues. The pipes are carved and armed by them and generally match their ornaments in both the Toposa and the Didinga.
Francesco Scalici Francesco Scalici

Buenos Aires is my city of birth. I am a Veterinary Doctor and also a social psychologist. My passion, is photography.

I currently practice the profession of veterinary medicine, producing medicines for animals and social psychology has served to connect me with the world.
In 2000, I began studying photography focused on anthropology and nature. I have had the opportunity to travel a lot through my country and the world. (America, Africa, Asia, Oceania and a little bit of Europe) I consider myself a traveling photographer in search of cultures that still retain their traditions and have been little modified by our Western forms. These cultures are threatened by globalization, which is advancing very rapidly in these times. I have learned a great deal from them. I seek to show their customs, their ways of relating, their joys and sorrows, which in all cases are those of everyone, only in different environments or realities.  In that quest I have also experienced the pain of injustice and helplessness, but in all circumstances I try to find beauty. The time to interact with people from other latitudes and feel that we can communicate and respect each other is magical.  I’ve always had great experiences, because the simplest people, they give themselves without hesitation. To that aspect of photography I am absolutely grateful. [Printed edition] [Digital Edition]

It’s fascinating to see the elegance of simplicity! These photographs are an incredible testament to the traditions of tribeswomen in Africa and the Sudan. What is striking are the various poses that these women have struck when being photographed. As you mentioned “Their attitude was strong and fierce” and I could see this translated through each photograph. I’d love to know a little bit more about your first encounter with these tribeswomen, the type of conversations you might have had and how they became comfortable around you when photographing?

I could see them engaged in the setting up or repair of their huts, cooking, decorating their leather clothes with mustards, carrying cans with water over their heads, grinding cereals in stone mortars, assigning tasks to the youngest and many of them with their long pipes. The Toposa culture is transmitted by women orally through songs that tell stories, dances, music and poems. Initiation for girls is preparation for their marriage. They begin at an early age with scarifications that give them identity and at age 12, sometimes before they are seen as women, they are ready for marriage. These marriages are arranged by the elders and may be married to boys of the same age or with adults becoming wife number 3 or 4. For the delivery of the girl, the parents receive cows increasing their wealth and power in the community. If the marriage is with the boss, they are among the most prestigious women.

One common theme that seems to be present amongst these photographs is ‘pride’. These women come across as very proud and almost soldier like in appearance. As I viewed each photograph from this collection, I noticed how adorned and different each pipe was. I’d like to know if these women physically make their pipes, choosing to customize each pipe themselves?

There is no doubt that women play a leading role, but they are still a patriarchy and all decisions are made by men who meet in assemblies to discuss everyday issues. The pipes are carved and armed by them and generally match their ornaments in both the Toposa and the Didinga.

My Favourite image by far is the last photograph present on dodho’s latest issue. (The angled photograph of the tribeswoman adorned with a much larger headband). This image is very powerful, and I can almost grasp her strength and personality through this image. Could you tell us a little bit more about how you came to shoot this photograph, who this woman is and your interactions with her? 

She is part of the Didinga women’s group that participated in the ceremony. She was sitting with the other women with a very serious gesture, almost ignoring me. I took some pictures of him until he looked at me and then I went over to show him on my camera how he looked. Actually, he looked at me and not at the camera, but his expression changed completely with a slight smile. Communication was gestural only. The Didinga are a people who suffer the persecution of other tribes, are warriors but the current situation makes that they cannot settle down, settle in a place and are wandering in the mountains. Their faces show the difficulties of everyday life. Do not accumulate objects, your belongings are summarized to some items in pumpkin for the preparation of your meals

As mentioned in your biography, South Sudan is a country that has been devastated by war and tribal revelries over the years. At any point we’re you invited to discuss how war has changed this tribe’s attitude and or struggles to keep their traditions over generations? 

They have lived through many years of civil wars and many of the men have been part of the armies of liberation against the government.The image of the military is an image of power, so today (time when the definitive peace has not yet arrived) they are seen the elders, chiefs of tribes, wearing rubber boots with temperatures of 35 – 40 degrees in the shade.They have incorporated two military hats, trumpets, that ring all the time, they have changed the spears for Kalashnicov shotguns with the excuse of defending their animals.Women have remained more isolated, so in them there are less modifications, although the presence of T-shirts (t-shirts) marks the influence of external cultures. In the villages, not in the tribes, some children go to school and monotheistic religions have also arrived.

I would like to conclude this interview by asking you about the continuation of this project and working with representatives of the UN. I’d like to know what you are ultimately aiming to achieve with this project and how you are resuming it, as COVID-19 has made current travel restrictions relatively difficult. 

With the appearance of the Covid my projects have been waiting for new times. Since 2017, I have participated in courses and conferences given by ANU-AR (Association for the United Nations of the Argentine Republic), in particular on issues related to Africa. I try to contribute my experience, which is not academic, it is experiential and I have enriched myself personally in the interaction of the people who participate in the events. My job is to spread these images to people who don’t see them.Make them visible, show the diversity of ancestral cultures that take place at the same time as ours. Globalization will gradually come to you, but the strong cultural roots can endure.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Francesco Scalici

Francesco Scalici

A recent MA graduate from the University of Lincoln, Francesco has now focused on landscape photography as the basis of his photographic platform. An author for DODHO magazine, Francesco’s interest in documentary photography has turned to writing and has had various articles, interviews and book reviews published on platforms such as: ‘All About Photo.com’, ‘Float Magazine’ and ‘Life Framer Magazine’. Currently on a photographic internship, Francesco has most recently been involved in the making of a short film titled: ‘No One Else’, directed by Pedro Sanchez Román and produced my Martin Nuza.

previous
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Conceptual photography : Ascension by Francisco Diaz

AmericaConceptConceptual photography : Ascension by Francisco Diaz

The “Ascension” works are what I’ve termed a cinematic narrative photomontage series that references the moment of enlightenment or that sense of rising to "full comprehension of a situation.”
1Street Hong Kong by Manu Grinspan

CityEurope1Street Hong Kong by Manu Grinspan

I seek to display atmospheres and fleeting feelings, as suspected in the air of big cities. These special atmospheres we are unable to shake off, which form the soul of a city by intermingling with its architecture and climate - a true celebration of the diversity of urban life.
Polar regions; Icebergs by Jonathan Pozniak

BioPolar regions; Icebergs by Jonathan Pozniak

Life in the polar regions has captivated us for hundreds of years. Comparing old explorers’ photos to that of today will show drastic change in both landscape and wildlife.
Iceland – Sounds of Silence by Victoria Knobloch

B&WBioEuropeIceland – Sounds of Silence by Victoria Knobloch

The beauty of Iceland can be found in its wide and immense areas of untouched and pristine nature. No description can convey the least idea of the serene beauty
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Intimate New York by Andreas Theologitis

B&WEuropeNudeIntimate New York by Andreas Theologitis

“Intimate New York” represents for him another view to the architecture of NYC. An hommage to architecture and womans body.
Tropical Sighs by Caroline Gavazzi

ConceptEuropeTropical Sighs by Caroline Gavazzi

Caroline Gavazzi has photographed a number of plants held in a greenhouse that both protects and imprisons them, depending on your point of view.
RANDOM STORIES
Illusionism Photographic by García de Marina

ConceptEuropeIllusionism Photographic by García de Marina

García de Marina discovered, in a very casual way, the world of photography: when he bought his first photo camera in 2010.
Inside the Camera Bag of Alex Righetti

DnaEuropeInside the Camera Bag of Alex Righetti

The essential tools for my work is of course photography gear with an emergency cleaning kit. Although arguable, in my case the lens choice strictly depends on which session, or travel, I have planned.
The center of spare-time activities by Benjamin Le Brun

CityEuropeThe center of spare-time activities by Benjamin Le Brun

The project “The center of spare-time activities” stages models playing the role of tourists in a chosen scenery : commercial areas in suburban zones. It illustrates the current m utation of m alls, especially in France, through absurd and derision.
Horizons by Henrietta Richer

ConceptEuropeHorizons by Henrietta Richer

I´m not interested in illustrating my time. Illustrating the reality of my time is limiting, it does not liberate me. I see no point in adding to the plethora of largely negative images of our time’s tragedies.
Interview with Alain Schroeder; published in our print edition #14

DnaEuropeInterview with Alain Schroeder; published in our print edition #14

When I finally had divers willing to be photographed and permission to hang my backdrop, it started to rain and I had to shoot holding an umbrella and protect my camera.
A Visionary Journey by Massimiliano Balò

B&WConceptEuropeA Visionary Journey by Massimiliano Balò

It is my creative and visionary journey of my life where through the photography I captured the momentum reversing my unconscious feelings and visions of the world.
Composition, light and focus; Mikael Ackelman

BioEuropeComposition, light and focus; Mikael Ackelman

From the very first instant that I looked through the viewfinder, I was captivated by the frame. The endless possibilities of composition, light and to shift focus. In many ways I think of an image as a concentration of life within borders.
You are burning our future by Monica Gorini

ConceptEuropeYou are burning our future by Monica Gorini

I realized this portfolio with the help of my two niece 8 and 10 years old with whom I share the deep love for our Mother Earth but also the concern for Her future.
People and street photography by Mahesh B

AsiaB&WShotPeople and street photography by Mahesh B

My name is Mahesh and I am from Chennai, India. Basically, I am a software engineer and an amateur photographer. I have been taking pictures around 6 years now. I love people and street photography.
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd