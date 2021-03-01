Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
In 1993 it was occupied by artists and activists. Since then many clubs and galleries have been formed. In the south part of the old barracks we can find the Museum of Contemporary Art, National Museum and Ethnography Museum. The whole complex is today protected as a unique cultural heritage and called simply Metelkova.
About Anže Godec
Anže Godec is a professional photographer based in Slovenia. Born in 1987 he started with photography in his early years totally by accident; – he was promised a radio/CD player for his good grades in school by his family, but decided to buy a camera when wandering around the store instead, later he bought himself a professional camera with money earned in student-summer-job in a bottle factory. His interest still lies in many genres of photography as he does not wish to concentrate on only one thing, also because he believes diversity can bring unique perspective to his work in the future. In recent years, however he puts his focus, beside commercial work, to telling stories about people who are connected to a certain place physically or just emotionally. He tries to catch moments of life he recognizes as pivotal, that is why motifs encourage him to experimentation rather than limit him. His first beginnings in photography were mostly concentrating on shooting village life where he grew up which still shows in his interest in telling stories of places that are disappearing or just slowly changing as village life definitely is in its core. In 2016 he started collaborating with the Slovenian edition of NatGeo. Magazine and is now working on a second long term project for them; in the meantime, he started doing other projects that are currently at work as he found out that diversifying focus works better for him. [Official Website]
