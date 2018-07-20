Inside the camera bag of Aga Szydlik

I am a cultural photographer and a scientist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, although quiet nomadic.

Photographer based in South Africa, my work is focused on documenting tribal heritage, rituals, and beliefs. I use my education and expertise to raise health and social awareness and to empower most vulnerable members of our society, actively supporting human right movements and conservation efforts. My assignments involve both freelance work and collaborations with various NGOs.[Official Website]

What’s in your camera bag?

Contents of my bag vary depending on the location, theme and the length of the trip, I always try to pack as light as I can, which basically means that I pack my passport, camera gear and very little of other non-essentials.

Camera

Primary body: Canon 5D MK III / Backup: Canon 5D MK II- 1Ds

Lenses

Canon 8-15mm f/4L USM / Canon 50 f1.4 USM / Canon 16-35 f2.8 L USM / Canon 70-200 f2.8 L IS USM / Canon 100-400 f5.4 L IS USM (least used lens, often left behind) / Lomography Petzval 85mm f/2.2 (Brass) Z230C / Graduated photo filter, Sandisk Extreme Pro Compact Flash memory cards, and Transcend military grade external hard drives / Extra batteries, charges, battery power packs, lens and camera rain sleeves. / Lowepro backpack with the hidden zipper / Vanguard tripod easily clipped onto the side of my backpack / Instamix90 Polaroid camera (can’t live without it)