Everything is fluidity, impermanence or in transition in Anne-Sophie Guillet’s work: this is the stamp of an approach that is both introspective and contemplative, taking the time to sketch out her ma- jor obsessions.

Situated at the heart of the series Inner Self, the unfathomable enigma of human identity is one such concern. From 2013 to 2018, Anne-Sophie Guillet has patiently built up a series of thirty-four photographs of androgynous-looking young people. Most often chance encounters in her daily round, they attracted her attention thanks to the way they seem to escape from the binary, normative model of man/woman. Whether the effect has been aesthetically enhanced, or else there is an ongoing hormonal treatment, they all convey “gender trouble”. Their face-on portraits seem draped in a heavy silence; however, there is nothing mute about them. Instead they question how an identity is constructed and represented in front of the Other. [Text : Marie Chênel, 2018] [Official Website]