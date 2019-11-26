“See the Music, Hear the Dance” is my personal project, and it was inspired by my daughter who was a dancer.

The images are captured with longer exposure only, no photo-manipulation. Long exposure helps me create a mysterious and ethereal atmosphere. My dancers are otherworldly ghost-like beings engrossed in their dance and lost in the moment.

Some of my photographs from this project are presented in color and some in B&W, in square format. Most of my images are inkjet printed on fine art textured paper to give them a very pictorial feeling.

Born in Poland in 1974. I started shooting when I was 15 years old. It all started when I discovered my father’s Russian 35mm Rangefinder Camera FED (Leica copy).

I started shooting portraits of my younger sister and my elementary school friends. At the time I did not have a dark room of my own and unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to develop pictures by myself. When I was 20 years old , I came to Chicago, USA, and it has been my hometown ever since. My photography did not have a chance to surface for another 20 years due to my everyday life. But I guess, true love eventually surfaces.

Now, I am fortunate to be able to spend a good amount of time on personal projects. I don’t photograph a subject, I don’t photograph people, I photograph the way they make me feel. I focus more on capturing the moment rather than creating it. I like to be surprised by places, light, situations and of course by people. Long exposure photography is my favorite genre that I like to use the most.

It is part of my personal philosophy in creating art by moving away from reality. Long exposure makes everyday scenes look surreal and dreamlike. In addition, moving the camera in different ways during longer exposure times – “Intentional Camera Movement (ICM)” makes every image unique. ICM is a new technique for me but I can tell it has completely absorbed me.

My works have been exhibited in numerous group exhibitions throughout Europe, North America and Africa and I received several awards. [Official Website]