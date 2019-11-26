 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WConceptEuropeLong exposure : See the Music, Hear the Dance by Edyta Kielian

The images are captured with longer exposure only, no photo-manipulation. Long exposure helps me create a mysterious and ethereal atmosphere. My dancers are otherworldly ghost-like beings engrossed in their dance and lost in the moment.
57711 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

“See the Music, Hear the Dance” is my personal project, and it was inspired by my daughter who was a dancer.

The images are captured with longer exposure only, no photo-manipulation. Long exposure helps me create a mysterious and ethereal atmosphere. My dancers are otherworldly ghost-like beings engrossed in their dance and lost in the moment.

Some of my photographs from this project are presented in color and some in B&W, in square format. Most of my images are inkjet printed on fine art textured paper to give them a very pictorial feeling.

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

Born in Poland in 1974. I started shooting when I was 15 years old. It all started when I discovered my father’s Russian 35mm Rangefinder Camera FED (Leica copy).

I started shooting portraits of my younger sister and my elementary school friends.  At the time I did not have a dark room of my own and unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to develop pictures by myself. When I was 20 years old , I came to Chicago, USA, and it has been my hometown ever since. My photography did not have a chance to surface for another 20 years due to my everyday life. But I guess, true love eventually surfaces.

Now, I am fortunate to be able to spend a good amount of time on personal projects. I don’t photograph a subject, I don’t photograph people, I photograph the way they make me feel. I focus more on capturing the moment rather than creating it. I like to be surprised by places, light, situations and of course by people. Long exposure photography is my favorite genre that I like to use the most.

It is part of my personal philosophy in creating art by moving away from reality. Long exposure makes everyday scenes look surreal and dreamlike. In addition, moving the camera in different ways during longer exposure times  – “Intentional Camera Movement (ICM)” makes every image unique. ICM is a new technique for me but I can tell it has completely absorbed me.

My works have been exhibited in numerous group exhibitions throughout Europe, North America and Africa and I received several awards. [Official Website]

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian

See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian
See the Music, Hear the Dance | Edyta Kielian



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Gerda Taro: Outrageous courage behind the lens
next
Inner Self by Anne-Sophie Guillet

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA