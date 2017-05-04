Inna Mosina ; Feminine Stories

Inna Mosina is a Russian fine art photographer of 26 years old who lives and works in the city of Saratov.

She graduated in law, but the call from art took her to a new path in which she is carried away by predilection for photography, showing right from her first experiences an innate ability to create images in the middle between the ethereal, dreamlike, fantastic, and the conceptual.

The colors and elements that make up the scene put an emphasis on the significance of each work, as well as the faces of the women portrayed. The subjects of Inna Mosina pictures are those of women who represent the contemporary Russian culture, these are dreamy womens, reflective and melancholic, often suspended in mentioned expressions, not completely defined, they have faces that allow the viewers to create a world beyond the image that they are watching. Inna Mosina creates images full of pathos that sublime the author’s need to tell a feminine story, whether if that is of pure fiction or real. Photo way for Inna to communicate with the outside world. She is not very communicative and secretive communication, whereas her photos very frank and express her thoughts. [Official Website]

Unexpected-happiness

The most important thing in the life of every human being to believe in dreams. It’s like a night dream, a night dream of Alice in Wonderland, but then one day the miracles happen and dreams becoming true. Most often it happens unexpectedly, as for this young girl. Do we always prepared to get our dreams come true …?

new-adams-apple

Alternative stories

What if to be instead of the apple in the garden was a lemon. Or were not even Eve and not Adam …

No War.

Russian woman with her beauty, and courage symbolizes Russia. she is beautiful, proud, strong, respecting its history and culture, selfless and at the same time peaceful. P.s. Chamomile is a historically established international symbol of peace. Peace and love is a choice.

Bio mechanism

The story that a person forgets about his destiny and turns into a bio robot that lives by instincts and by inertia

White stripe