Handle with Care by Federico Massimiliano Mozzano

Power is in the hands of few people, you have to remember it often because these people do not miss the day to remind us that they are the ones who rule and decide, the big fish eat small fish. Italy is a corrupt country, every day a new scandal, power, money, favors exchanges, nobody cares, is normal, has become a habit, but who corrupts the corrupt? The watch is still, what, or who should we wait to resume it? Federico Massimiliano Mozzano wanted to remind himself what happened in recent years and what’s still going on, he did it using still life, images from the advertising flavor, the same methods used for government propaganda. [Official Website]