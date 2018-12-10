I miss the feeling of wonder I had when someone asked me: What do you want to be when you grow up? That’s the hardest part of being grown-up. To find new dreams when I know what it feels like when you have to let them go.

This series is looking for answers about me in the experience of others. Isn’t that what stories are for? Why do people choose to live in isolation? This isn’t a question about population geography. I have learned that we are the result of all the things we have experienced, and a bit more. That bit that is your own is the hardest thing to find, and even harder to translate into art. So no definitive answers yet, but hey, it’s an ongoing series.

About Nuno Serrão

I am a Portuguese photographer, cinematographer, and creative director, born in Madeira Island. On this website, there are photos from personal, documentary, editorial and commissioned work, captioned by not so random thoughts on science, philosophy, and other stuff. All my life I have found comfort in minimalism. [Official Website]