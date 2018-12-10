 
 

ConceptEuropeInland by Nuno Serrão

I miss the feeling of wonder I had when someone asked me: What do you want to be when you grow up? That’s the hardest part of being grown-up. To find new dreams when I know what it feels like when you have to let them go.
8716 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

I miss the feeling of wonder I had when someone asked me: What do you want to be when you grow up? That’s the hardest part of being grown-up. To find new dreams when I know what it feels like when you have to let them go.

This series is looking for answers about me in the experience of others. Isn’t that what stories are for? Why do people choose to live in isolation? This isn’t a question about population geography. I have learned that we are the result of all the things we have experienced, and a bit more. That bit that is your own is the hardest thing to find, and even harder to translate into art. So no definitive answers yet, but hey, it’s an ongoing series.

About Nuno Serrão

I am a Portuguese photographer, cinematographer, and creative director, born in Madeira Island. On this website, there are photos from personal, documentary, editorial and commissioned work, captioned by not so random thoughts on science, philosophy, and other stuff. All my life I have found comfort in minimalism. [Official Website]

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

Inland | Nuno Serrão

previous
There can be a wolf in this picture by Anna Bernal
next
Interview with Oliver Klink, first place in our black & white

Trending Stories

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Splits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

AsiaFeaturedStorySplits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

The photography of Lenghi Teng

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe photography of Lenghi Teng

Timeless Havana by Florence Gallez

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryTimeless Havana by Florence Gallez

The photography of Luis María Barrio

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotThe photography of Luis María Barrio

Not in Kansas by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedNot in Kansas by Vicky Martin

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY