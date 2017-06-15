Incognito by Hakim Boulouiz

There are several manners to experience the city.

One of the most unusual ways would be being hidden, unknown, completely erased in urban dynamics, athe opposite of contemporary society’s pressure, hoping to find some peace and inner harmony.

The urban man today is more than ever suspended between public and private, light and shadow, fame and anonymity, young and old between himself and others.

About Hakim Boulouiz

Hakim Boulouiz is a Professional Photographer and an expert in urban aesthetics based in Switzerland with a deep passion for exploring the streets. He is fascinated by order and disorder and looking to tell stories around poetry, mystery and pradox by using all the layers involveding the construction of urban drama. From a young age, he was attracted to all artistic activities. He graduated first with degrees in architecture, in filmmaking and later he completed a PhD analyzing the mutual inspiration between urban modernity and the art of short film. Most of his street work is based on ordinary situations and daily events. However, every ordinary moment can be transformed into an extraordinary one through the lens and the banal can become the most significant. Hakim currently lives and works in Switzerland. [Official Website]