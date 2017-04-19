In Parentheses by Philip LePage

They say home is where the heart is. It is a place I have never been able to forget, nor find my way back to.

I have always thought of it as a series of islands. It is such an immense, densely populated city.

I knew the neighborhoods I lived or worked in, the bars and restaurants that became my extended living spaces. But, that vast in-between traveled through to get from one to the other remained a mystery. Oddly enough, it is these intervals between destinations, or non-places, that called to me. That still call to me. These fragments of memories are quotes out of context, a storyboard that has had the main plot removed. Frozen between ‘before’ and ‘after’, between a house that was not a home and a decision I did not want to make, this is a conversation that never happened. Something I left unfinished. They are as Isaac Stern described music, “that little bit between each note-silences which give form”. Adrift.

About Philip LePage

Philip LePage (1996 BA Art History) was born in 1969 in Northern Canada but left in 1994 and remained in Europe and Asia for 13 years. He currently lives on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Photography for Philip LePage is very centered on the contradictions inherent in ideas of home, identity and belonging. He thinks of photography as a journey between two worlds. A middle ground that separates and joins at the same time, a liminal space. [Official Website]