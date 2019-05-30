 
 

Haridwar – The Gateway to the Gods by Amian Sanyal

Haridwar is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimage places in India.  It is also regarded as one amongst the seven holiest cities by Hindus. It is a place rich in culture and civilization which blend smoothly into each other giving this city a typical, rustic charm that is irresistible for many. 
50017 min

It is here that the Ganges finally leaves the mountains and enters the plains of North India. A major Shaktipeeth from time immemorial, the place is believed to have sanctified by the powerful trinity of Hindu mythology – Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. This is why the place has been an ever-refreshing mystic venue for the purification of the mind, body and soul. From Haridwar onwards one enters a world where most things are sacred – the cows on the road, the trees, the rivers, the stones, the sounds. Sacredness seems to be the overarching value with which everything seems to be measured here, all other pursuits are secondary. There are small temples of Gods and demi-gods every few meters along the roads. Haridwar is also the entry point to the four main centres in Uttar Pradesh namely Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Latest Stories

